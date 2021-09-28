Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
0
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Drake Certified Lover Boy
1244
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
1046
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Baker Mayfield Drops Hilarious Kanye References In Postgame Press Conference

Posted By on September 28, 2021

Mayfield cracked a couple Kanye jokes after leading the Browns to a win on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield has never shied away from the cameras and always leaves the media and fans with something to think about.

This Sunday, after throwing for 246 yards and a touchdown in a 26-6 win over the Bears, Mayfield brought a handful of hilarious Kanye West references to his postgame press conference. 

Speaking about losing wide receiver Jarvis Landry due to injury, Mayfield kicked off the Kanye party in saying it was big to have Odell Beckham Jr., who’d missed the Browns’ first two games, back on the field. 

“Obviously, losing a guy like Jarvis, one of our key skill players, you have to have people step up so it was a blessing to have the Late Registration of Odell come in and play for us,” the quarterback quipped. 

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mayfield kept the bit up for the duration of his press conference. Along with references to The Life of Pablo and Watch The Throne, Mayfield dove into West’s catalog to describe his team’s mentality. 

“We’re continuing to get better and finding ways to win. There’s never going to be a point where you feel like you’ve reached that Graduation level and you have mastered the offensive system,” Mayfield asserted, referencing West’s 2007 album. “You always want to try and improve. For us, we each have that mindset of not being College Dropout(s), continuing to get better and finding ways to win.” 

What inspired Mayfield to drop so many Ye references? We don’t know, but in the wake of Donda, cheating rumors and real-estate purchases from Malibu to Belgium, it’s clear the Oklahoma product is paying attention to the headlines. 

Did Baker miss on any Kanye references? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93 525 7
0
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
0
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report
119
0
NLE Choppa Makes Public Plea To Billie Eilish For Sample Clearance
251
0
Boosie Badazz Denies Fan’s Request After Learning They Bootlegged “My Struggle”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Sauce Walka If I Didn't Rap
159
0
NBA Youngboy Still Waiting
199
1
NBA Youngboy Footstep
132
0
Lil Wayne Used 2
291
0
DeSean Jackson Feat. Mel Roll With Me
199
0
Aitch Feat. Avelino & Toddla T Party Round My Place
159
0
SD Already Know
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage “Child’s Play” Video
384
0
SZA “The Anonymous Ones” Video
331
0
G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)” Video
424
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report