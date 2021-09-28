Baker Mayfield Drops Hilarious Kanye References In Postgame Press Conference

Baker Mayfield has never shied away from the cameras and always leaves the media and fans with something to think about.

This Sunday, after throwing for 246 yards and a touchdown in a 26-6 win over the Bears, Mayfield brought a handful of hilarious Kanye West references to his postgame press conference.

Speaking about losing wide receiver Jarvis Landry due to injury, Mayfield kicked off the Kanye party in saying it was big to have Odell Beckham Jr., who’d missed the Browns’ first two games, back on the field.

“Obviously, losing a guy like Jarvis, one of our key skill players, you have to have people step up so it was a blessing to have the Late Registration of Odell come in and play for us,” the quarterback quipped.

Mayfield kept the bit up for the duration of his press conference. Along with references to The Life of Pablo and Watch The Throne, Mayfield dove into West’s catalog to describe his team’s mentality.

“We’re continuing to get better and finding ways to win. There’s never going to be a point where you feel like you’ve reached that Graduation level and you have mastered the offensive system,” Mayfield asserted, referencing West’s 2007 album. “You always want to try and improve. For us, we each have that mindset of not being College Dropout(s), continuing to get better and finding ways to win.”

What inspired Mayfield to drop so many Ye references? We don’t know, but in the wake of Donda, cheating rumors and real-estate purchases from Malibu to Belgium, it’s clear the Oklahoma product is paying attention to the headlines.

