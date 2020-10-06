Rap Basement

BAPE x OVO Collaboration Is Coming Soon

October 6, 2020

BAPE reveal they have a collaboration with Drake’s OVO brand in the works.

OVO has become a recognized brand in its own right, something that has legs beyond just Drake‘s music and those who are a fan of the superstar. Drizzy’s positioned OVO as a credible streetwear-influenced fashion staple, and he’s added to their authenticity by collaborating with fellow highly-coveted brands, such as Canada Goose, Nike, and the list goes on.

Following the news of a brand new OVO shop opening up in Los Angeles, BAPE has taken to their social media this morning to reveal another exciting bit of news for OVO fans: the confirmation of a collaborative line. The announcement comes with signature BAPE imagery, that is, their trademark camo print and their ape logo beside Drake’s owl logo. The caption is equally straightforward: “A BATHING APE®ï¸ x OCTOBER’S VERY OWN coming soon.”

BAPE hasn’t shared any other details beyond this, but it is the month of October, so it’s possible we’ll receive this drop as soon as the next 25 days or so.

Is this a collab you’ll be spending your money on? Let us know.

Via HNHH

