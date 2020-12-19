Barack Obama’s Favorite 2020 Tracks: Travis Scott, J. Cole, Lil Baby & More

Over the years, Barack Obama has made it a point to share with his supporters which types of media he has been consuming throughout the year. The former President does this by dropping lists of his favorite movies, tv shows, and, of course, songs. In 2019, Obama’s favorite songs list contained a plethora of big artists from all different genres of music. There was plenty of hip-hop to be found here and in 2020, it’s clear that Obama has continued to listen to the genre.

Today, he took to Twitter with his list and it’s already starting to generate some debate, as well as trolls. As you can see from the tweet below, Obama’s favorite songs include “Savage (Remix)” by Meg Thee Stallion and Beyonce, “Franchise” by Travis Scott, “The Climb Back” by J. Cole, “Summer 2020” by Jhene Aiko, and “Blue World” by Mac Miller, just to name a few.

As President Obama noted in his tweet, his daughter Sasha put him on to a lot of the music here, which makes sense considering a lot of it appeals to a much younger demographic. Regardless, the former President has quite the ear, and it’s always interesting to see what makes it to his list.

Octavio Jones/Getty Images