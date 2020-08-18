Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist Includes J. Cole, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, & More

It’s that time of the year again. We’re all struggling to make it through this pandemic and pretty much nothing has gone according to plan. One thing remains constant though: Barack Obama’s summer playlist.

An aficionado of the arts, the forever President loves to share what’s he’s been listening to, reading, and watching to give us all suggestions on what to check out next on our own lists. This year, things are a little different but Barack didn’t want to keep us waiting for too long. He has officially uploaded his 2020 Summer Playlist, which includes some of his favorite songs of the year, as well as some classics.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

This time around, the forty-fourth President of the United States came through with some timely anthems, like OutKast’s “Liberation,” as well as some music for when you just want to turn up in the living room, like Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage Remix.” He’s also highlighting artists performing at the Democratic National Convention, including Billie Eilish with “My Future,” Common with “Forever Begins,” and John Legend.

In addition, he’s shining a light on some of his favorite rap songs of the year. He included J. Cole‘s “The Climb Back” on his playlist, showing love to Princess Nokia, Young T & Bugsey, Nas, Mac Miller, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, and more.

