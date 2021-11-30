Rap Basement

Barbados Declares Rihanna To Be An Official National Hero

Posted By on November 29, 2021

The singer attended a ceremony with the Prince of Wales as Barbados cuts ties with the British and removes the Queen as the head of state.

She had been bestowed several honors from her home country, and Rihanna is adding yet another to the growing list of accolades. The international superstar was once again at home in Barbados for another celebration—this time to witness the island country cut ties with the British as it declares itself a Republic.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley not only met with the Prince of Wales during the day but during a ceremony, she recognized Rihanna as the country’s National Hero of Barbados.

Rihanna
Jonathan Brady – PA Images / Contributor / Getty Images

The event took place in Rihanna‘s hometown of Bridgetown and Prime Minister Mottley stated, “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions.” Of course, that was a nod to the singer’s hit track “Diamonds” which was released back in 2012.

The Fenty mogul was in attendance and was also in Barbados to see the swearing-in of the country’s new president, Governor-General Dame Sandra Mason. Now that the Queen is no longer the head of state, Barbados will see new changes implemented in the years to come. Back in 2018, Rihanna was also given the title of Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of Barbados where she holds the responsibility of helping drive tourism and investment to her native country.

Check out a snippet of Prime Minister Mottley’s speech below.

Rihanna
Jeff J Mitchell / Staff / Getty Images


[via][via]
Via HNHH

