Bay Area Rapper Cutty Banks Shot & Killed

Posted By on December 23, 2020

The rapper was shot and killed over the weekend.

It has without a doubt been a sad couple of days for the Bay Area scene. One of the area’s most prominent rappers Cutty Banks has been shot and killed

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo, CA right outside of the bank there. According to a report from officer Michael Haobsh, police were called to report to a scene at the Wells Fargo branch located across the street from the mall at around 9:30 am for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene just a minute later, they found a man lying dead in the parking lot.

Eyewitnesses on the scene say a second man approached the victim on foot and then shot him around five times before fleeing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Although his death was confirmed three days ago by family and friends of the San Diego rapper, the exact cause of his death was unknown at the time. Now with the new police reports, it is confirmed that the rapper was murdered. Friends and fans of the rapper shared kind words about him on social media following his passing.

Cutty Banks was known for his 2019 single “Slide” and his collaborative single “Set Trippin” featuring other Bay Area artists. Check out his video for “Slide” below, and may his soul rest in peace.   

[via]

Via HNHH

