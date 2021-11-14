Beanie Sigel Says Kanye West Doesn’t Owe Him For Coining “Yeezy”

The aftermath of Kanye West‘s Drink Champs interview continues to unfold in front of our very eyes. While Ye and Talib Kweli has sent shots back-and-forth over the Chicago rapper’s supposed disdain for baseball caps, many have been wondering about Beanie Sigel. During part one of the DC interview, Ye revealed that he still owed Beanie Sigel cash for coining the nickname Yeezy.



Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Sigel later responded to Kanye West’s interview while he was making a club appearance. The State Property rapper said that Ye owed him $50 million and 5% stock in the Yeezy brand. Apparently, that was all talk, though.

Beans recently sat down with TMZ, alongside Young Chris, where he cleared the air of rumors of bad blood between himself and Ye. He explained that while he did coin the name Yeezy, he doesn’t think Kanye West actually owes him anything.

“As far as his business mind and where he took it — you know, Kanye work hard for his. Kanye don’t owe me nothing,” he said. Beans added that he wouldn’t even put a price point up, largely because Kanye West has built the brand from the ground up. However, there is something that Beans would take in exchange.

“You give somebody a fish today, he gon’ eat for the day. If you teach somebody how to fish, he gon’ eat forever. He gon’ teach his family how to fish,” he said. “I’m not even thinking about a number but I would love to do some business where I can earn some money. ‘Cause I’m a earner. I never was the type to take this for a hand-out.”



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Beanie Sigel added that he shares similarities to Ye, in the sense that they’re both innovative thinkers. “I got a lot of business ventures that I think if me and Kanye was to sit down and have that opportunity to present it to him, you know, it’s some money on the table that I can earn,” he added.

In conclusion, Beanie said that it’s “all love.” Maybe, Kanye will be willing to have a sit-down with Beans in the future. Check out the video below.

