Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Yachty Teases A “Big Announcement Coming Soon”
146
0
KXNG Crooked Narrows Down The One Song That Killed Slaughterhouse
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1019
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
781
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Beastie Boys Back Joe Biden By Letting Him Use “Sabotage”

Posted By on October 19, 2020

This is the first time the Beastie Boys have ever licensed their music for an advertisement.

When you think about some of the most iconic groups in the history of music, the Beastie Boys are certainly up there. A few years ago, one of their beloved members, Adam Yauch, passed away and when he died, he asked that the band’s music never be used to promote products in advertisements. Now, however, due to just how high the stakes are in this election, the band has decided to go ahead and license the song “Sabotage” to the Joe Biden Presidential Campaign. Of course, Biden is more of a politician than a product, so it’s easy to see why this decision could have been made.

As for the ad the song is featured in, well, it’s certainly something that would be close to the hearts of those in the group. In the advertisement below, we get a look at a bar called the Blind Pig which is a venue that has played host to some massive musicians in their formative years. According to the establishment’s co-owner, COVID-19 has shut the place down and it’s now in jeopardy of going out of business. The ad explains why Donald Trump’s COVID response has been poor, and why someone new needs to take office.

“Everywhere I go, people have a story about the Blind Pig,” Blind Pig co-owner, Joe Malcoun said. “The Blind Pig has been one of those clubs that attract artists from all genres. For 50 years, the Blind Pig has been open and crowded, but right now, it’s an empty room. This is the reality of Trump’s Covid response. We don’t know how much longer we can survive without any revenue. A lot of restaurants and bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this. This is Donald Trump’s economy: There is no plan and you don’t know how to go forward. It makes me so angry. My only hope for my family and for this business and my community is that Joe Biden wins this election.”

This advertisement has already started airing in Michigan, as the Democrats look to reclaim the state after losing it in 2016. With the election just a few weeks away, we will certainly be seeing more ads like this, in the future.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Yachty Teases A “Big Announcement Coming Soon”
146 525 11
0
KXNG Crooked Narrows Down The One Song That Killed Slaughterhouse
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Lil Yachty Teases A “Big Announcement Coming Soon”
146
0
KXNG Crooked Narrows Down The One Song That Killed Slaughterhouse
132
0
Gunna & Young Thug’s “Dollaz On My Head” Goes Platinum
146
0
Beastie Boys Back Joe Biden By Letting Him Use “Sabotage”
132
0
Busta Rhymes Drops Apocalyptic “ELE 2” Trailer
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nicki Minaj Feat. Eminem Roman's Revenge
106
0
Luh Kel Real
93
0
Lou Phelps NIKE SHOE BOX
119
0
Juice WRLD & Future Fine China
119
0
M Huncho & Nafe Smallz PMW
132
0
Not3s Feat. AJ Tracey One More Time
132
0
Rexx Life Raj Tesla In a Pandemic
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Doley Bernays “Sugar Hill” Video
119
0
Said Sum Remix
146
0
Young Dolph “The Land” Video
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Yachty Teases A “Big Announcement Coming Soon”
KXNG Crooked Narrows Down The One Song That Killed Slaughterhouse
Gunna & Young Thug’s “Dollaz On My Head” Goes Platinum