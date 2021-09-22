Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Isaac Flame Flame God
926
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
874
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ben Baller Advises Lil Baby How To Secure A Legit Patek

Posted By on September 22, 2021

Ben Baller gives advice to Lil Baby and any rapper looking to buy themselves a legit Patek Phillippe watch.

At this point, rappers have become synonymous with jewelry, with references to VVS diamonds, Patek Philippe, Richard Milles, and more lining lyrics across the board. It’s not uncommon to see rap’s biggest superstars spend exorbitant amounts of cash on jewelry, and while it’s become a staple part of the culture, it’s not without risks.

Those risks recently reared their heads for Lil Baby, who recently came to the unfortunate revelation that his 400k Patek Phillipe watch was fake. Though the jeweler who sold the product appeared to take responsibility for the expensive gaffe, Lil Baby was rightfully irritated and warned future jewelers not “to play with him.”

Lil Baby

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

With more spotlight on authenticity in the jewel industry, Ben Baller took a moment to share some advice to Lil Baby and any rapper keen to spot a fake. “Right now in the watch game, in the last eight months,” he begins, speaking with TMZ. “It’s gotten so high that watches are three-hundred to five-hundred percent marked up. What sucks is that the Patek Phillippe is so limited that you have to go to a second-hand market to pay for it.”

“But you still want to deal with a reputable person,” he continues. “47 Street in New York, it’s hit and miss…What happened with Gabe, cause I know him from Rafellelo, you make one bad move and it makes the whole street look bad. It’s hard to come back from. That was a really bad fake, man. You look at that watch and it’s like — woah. It was just unfortunate.”

Ben Baller

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

He also tells Lil Baby that there’s no “list” to get a Patek Phillipe. “You have to build a relationship with each Patek Phillippe boutique,” he explains. ADs — authorized dealerships…You gotta build relationships with legitimate dealers. It sounds messed up, but you gotta buy a watch that you might not like, and then flip it. But once you get the relationships with the dealerships, they’ll give you the watch. I’ve been buying Phillipes for the past six or seven years before the craze went off.”

“I would never ever buy a Patek Phillipe from a  jeweler,” he closes, adding the caveat that he himself is a jeweler. “I would it from a straight watch dealer.” 

Check out his words of wisdom below, courtesy of TMZ. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238 525 18
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212
0
Omarion Says It “Would Be Dope” To Appear On “Verzuz” With Chris Brown
463
0
SZA Says TDE’s Punch Told Her She’s “Losing [Her] Individuality”
172
0
Hitmaka Gets New EMPIRE Gig As Vice President Of A&R
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Roy Woods Essence (RoyMix)
172
0
BlueBucksClan When? Where?
159
0
22Gz Retaliation
132
0
Smooky Margielaa Feat. A$AP Rocky BALLERINA
172
1
Travie McCoy Love Me Back To Life
265
0
Lucky Daye Over
265
0
T-Shyne & Young Stoner Life 30 For 30
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)” Video
199
0
Roc Nation’s Bodega Flee Explains Club Scene In NYC & Miami
199
0
EST Gee feat. Lil Durk “In Town” Video
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
Omarion Says It “Would Be Dope” To Appear On “Verzuz” With Chris Brown