Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye West Tweets He Misses Jay-Z, Fans Beg For “Watch The Throne 2”
146
0
Beenie Man Slams “Billboard” For Excluding Him & Bounty Killer From “Verzuz” Cover Art
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
913
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
768
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Ben Shapiro’s Dramatic Reading Of “WAP” Slandered By Twitter

Posted By on August 10, 2020

Listen as Ben Shapiro takes a closer look at the “WAP” lyrics.

Released just three days ago, “WAP” has already had an enormous impact on the culture. Since its release, the song has already been remixed by Safaree with “B.A.D,” fans have started a petition to remove Kylie Jenner from the video, and CeeLo Green, unprovoked, namedropped Megan and Cardi in an interview while criticizing their racy song.

Adding to the list of reactions, conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro covered the song on his talk show The Ben Shapiro Show and footage of the clip went viral on social media Monday afternoon. In his dramatized reading of the lyrics, Shapiro clarifies that ‘wet ass p-word’– yes, he said p-word, means female genitalia, in case any of his listeners were confused. After reading Cardi’s first verse entirely, he then comments on the increasing vulgarity of the lyrics and, in perhaps the worst part of the clip, shifts to analyzing the song through a ‘feminist’ lens.  

ben shapiro wap lyrics

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“This is what the feminist movement is all about,” declared The Daily Wire editor-in-chief. “It’s not really about women being treated as independent full rounded human beings, it’s about wet ass p-word. And if you say anything differently it’s cause you’re a misogynist.” Watch the video below for yourself. 

Reactions to Shapiro’s close reading of “WAP” on social media were as raw as you would expect them. Here are some highlights from what the Twitter streets are saying. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kanye West Tweets He Misses Jay-Z, Fans Beg For “Watch The Throne 2”
146 525 11
0
Beenie Man Slams “Billboard” For Excluding Him & Bounty Killer From “Verzuz” Cover Art
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Kanye West Tweets He Misses Jay-Z, Fans Beg For “Watch The Throne 2”
146
0
Beenie Man Slams “Billboard” For Excluding Him & Bounty Killer From “Verzuz” Cover Art
132
0
Brandy Wants To Make Music With Drake: “I’m Calling You Out, Fam!”
159
0
FBG Duck Shooting Leads Chicago PD To Issue A Retaliation Warning
146
0
Ben Shapiro’s Dramatic Reading Of “WAP” Slandered By Twitter
344
0
More News

Trending Songs

Safaree Samuels B.A.D (Big A** D*ck)
371
0
Vic Mensa Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell No More Teardrops
172
0
Sadistik Feat. Mick Jenkins Zodiac
199
0
Cookiee Kawaii Vibe (If I Back It Up)
238
0
SoloSam Feat. Michael Christmas HOTBOX
132
0
Kyle Dion That Don't Mean A Thing
238
0
KBFR Feat. Lil Gotit Hood Baby Remix
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Omarion Feat. T-Pain “Can You Hear Me?” Video
159
0
Kali Uchis Feat. Rico Nasty “Aquí Yo Mando” Video
146
0
Lil Gotit Feat. Future “What It Was” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye West Tweets He Misses Jay-Z, Fans Beg For “Watch The Throne 2”
Beenie Man Slams “Billboard” For Excluding Him & Bounty Killer From “Verzuz” Cover Art
Brandy Wants To Make Music With Drake: “I’m Calling You Out, Fam!”