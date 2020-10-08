Rap Basement

Benny, Lil Wayne, & Big Sean’s Collab Beat Was Made For Watch The Throne

Posted By on October 8, 2020

Hit-Boy reflects on having his “Timeless” beat rejected by Watch The Throne, only to find a home with Benny The Butcher, Lil Wayne, and Big Sean years later.

Yesterday, Benny The Butcher confirmed that he would be dropping the first single “Timeless,” off his upcoming album Burden Of Proof this Friday. Boasting a beat from Hit-Boy and a verse from Lil Wayne, it was recently confirmed that Big Sean would also be blessing the track with a verse. Sean took a moment to preview his contribution on his Instagram page, sharing a behind-the-scenes studio video. “In here wit @hitboy I was gon take a break but fuck it I’m still hungry this @getbenny song w/ me N Weezy tomorrow night,” he captions, building anticipation for the posse cut.

Big Sean Benny Hit-Boy

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Hit-Boy also took a moment to share some interesting trivia about “Timeless,” confirming that the nostalgic instrumental was actually intended for Watch The Throne’s eponymous collaborative album. “Aight so I wanna let all my producer Homies know you should never give up on any of your ideas,” he begins, in a lengthy caption. “The beat for This new @getbenny single ft @liltunechi and @bigsean dropping tomorrow was made in 2011 at the Mercer hotel for jay z and Kanye west #watchthethrone it wasn’t picked.  I was actually hot I made a beat this good and they picked something like ni**as in Paris which was one of my more simple beats.”

“That was a blessing in disguise,” he continues. “I needed NIP at the time to open more doors. 9 years later it’s Benny single #timeless Sean snapped on that “I know labels thats up B’s that owe me M’s”.” Check out a teaser of Big Sean‘s verse below, and stay tuned for the complete single to land tomorrow. On that note, how do you think Jay-Z and Kanye West might have fared on this one? 

Via HNHH

