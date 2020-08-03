Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar & DJ Premier Are Dropping Soon

If Griselda haven’t already taken over the game — and a case can certainly be made that they have — they’re about to lock it down. Recent signee Boldy James confirmed that six projects would be dropping from now till September, including his own, Westside Gunn’s Shady Records debut, a new album from Conway The Machine, Benny’s next project, Keisha Plum’s introductory effort, and Armani Caesar’s upcoming release.

From the sound of it, Armani may very well be the first up. Westside Gunn took to Instagram to announce the release of her upcoming single “Simply Done,” which features Benny The Butcher and the legendary DJ Premier holding it down behind the boards. If that in itself wasn’t validation for the young Caesar, it’s hard to tell what is — after all, beats from DJ Premier are one of the many benefits of rolling with the Griselda collective.

“This WED,” confirms Gunn, sharing the single artwork on his IG page. “World premiere @armanicaesar new Single “SIMPLY DONE” ft @getbenny prod by the LEGEND.” For those unfamiliar with what Armani can do on the mic, look no further than her recent duet with Westside Gunn “Lil Cease” off Flygod Is An Awesome God 2. Hearing her trading bars with The Butcher should go a long way in establishing exactly what she’s capable of. Are you excited to see her Griselda debut?