Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
119
0
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
821
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar & DJ Premier Are Dropping Soon

Posted By on August 3, 2020

New Griselda signee Armani Caesar is dropping off a new single with Benny The Butcher and DJ Premier.

If Griselda haven’t already taken over the game — and a case can certainly be made that they have — they’re about to lock it down. Recent signee Boldy James confirmed that six projects would be dropping from now till September, including his own, Westside Gunn’s Shady Records debut, a new album from Conway The Machine, Benny’s next project, Keisha Plum’s introductory effort, and Armani Caesar’s upcoming release.

From the sound of it, Armani may very well be the first up. Westside Gunn took to Instagram to announce the release of her upcoming single “Simply Done,” which features Benny The Butcher and the legendary DJ Premier holding it down behind the boards. If that in itself wasn’t validation for the young Caesar, it’s hard to tell what is — after all, beats from DJ Premier are one of the many benefits of rolling with the Griselda collective.

“This WED,” confirms Gunn, sharing the single artwork on his IG page. “World premiere @armanicaesar new Single “SIMPLY DONE” ft @getbenny prod by the LEGEND.” For those unfamiliar with what Armani can do on the mic, look no further than her recent duet with Westside Gunn “Lil Cease” off Flygod Is An Awesome God 2. Hearing her trading bars with The Butcher should go a long way in establishing exactly what she’s capable of. Are you excited to see her Griselda debut?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
119 525 9
0
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
119
0
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
106
0
How Benny The Butcher Is Building The BSF Legacy From The Ground Up
172
0
DJ Khaled Teases Upcoming “Khaled Khaled” Single
106
0
KXNG Crooked Talks Dr. Dre’s Impact On Eminem, 50 Cent, & Snoop Dogg
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Blacc Zacc 803 Legend
146
0
Travis Scott Stargazing
106
0
Lil Keed Feat. Lil Baby She Know
185
0
DaBaby PEEP HOLE
159
0
Russ One More Chance
159
0
BlocBoy JB Do What I Do
225
0
Tekashi 6ix9ine PUNANI
278
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

EarthGang “Top Down” Video
119
0
ALREADY
172
0
Kehlani “Can I” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
How Benny The Butcher Is Building The BSF Legacy From The Ground Up