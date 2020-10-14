Rap Basement

Benny The Butcher Explains The Meaning Of “Burden Of Proof”

Posted By on October 14, 2020

A few days removed from “Burden Of Proof,” Benny The Butcher previews two new beats while reflecting on the title.

Though Benny The Butcher is on the verge of delivering his first proper debut album in Burden Of Proof, the Griselda lyricist has been steadily putting in work for years now. Even without factoring in his upcoming Hit-Boy produced project (which drops this Friday, should you be interested in checking that out), Benny has easily established himself as one of the game’s deadliest spitters — a quality that has not gone unnoticed by his hip-hop peers. 

Benny The Butcher

 Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

With his recent Lil Wayne & Big Sean-assisted “Timeless” single remaining in steady rotation, Benny has taken a moment to preview a few new instrumentals set to appear on Burden Of Proof“Every time I drop its special let’s take a victory lap for the underdogs who risked everything and won big,” he captions, sharing a teaser scored by a guitar-driven beat. “Burden of proof is typically required of the person making the claim,” he explains. “And in most cases, the person making the claim must demonstrate that the claim is valid, and carries the Burden of Proof.”

In the second clip, Benny makes it clear that he’s already achieved legend status off the strength of his four-year run. “It’s a four-year run that people have been hearing me in this capacity,” he reflects, as another new Hit-Boy beat builds. “Not a bad verse, never a bad verse.” Check out the two teasers below, and sound off — are you excited for Benny’s new album to arrive this Friday, October 16th? 

Via HNHH

