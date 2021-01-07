Benny The Butcher Gives Update On Drake Collab

The Griselda crew has been busy promoting their upcoming Amazon Prime feature-length film Conflicted across social media. Set to drop on January 15th, and the Buffalo-based collective has released the tracklist for the upcoming film’s soundtrack featuring appearances from Westside Gunn, Wale, Dave East, Armani Caesar, and of course, Benny the Butcher. In addition to appearing on the soundtrack, the 36-year-old will also star in the movie alongside Gunn. Also releasing Burden of Proof in October, Benny has clearly been a busy man. That being considered, he’s no clarifying why a teased Drake collaboration has still yet to come to fruition.

Appearing on The Complex Sports Podcast recently, Benny gave an update on the collab. “Like I said, I sent Drake a song, he sent me a song and told me to put a verse on it for his album,” Benny admitted. “I sent that back, he sent me a verse for me to put on for my album and I got that, so you know how this industry is, some songs never see the light of day but we definitely talked about these songs coming out.”

“Nobody has heard the record yet, but it hasn’t been no space for me to release the record,” he continued, confirming that the collaboration does exist but there was time to release it. “Remember, my last album was all produced by Hit-Boy, and this record wasn’t produced by Hit-Boy so it ain’t like I can throw it on there. And my next album, which was done before Burdens of Proof, is Plugs I Met II and it’s all produced by Harry Fraud so it’s not like a slot on there, so first available slot that people can get that record I’m pushing for that record to drop.”

Benny has been teasing the collaboration for some time, mentioning that the song was completed but they were both just waiting on the perfect time to release it.

