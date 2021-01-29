Benny The Butcher Hilariously Denies 6ix9ine’s Song Request

In terms of the strangest what-if collaborations to ever possibly manifest in hip-hop, you’d have to guess that 6ix9ine and any member of Griselda would be among the least likely to occur. In fact, it’s fair to say that the Buffalo trifecta of Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher, who value qualities like loyalty and adherence to the code, stand firmly against everything Tekashi 6ix9ine appears to represent. And yet that didn’t stop the rapper’s team from attempting to arrange a collaboration with the Buffalo label, as Benny The Butcher revealed in a recent Twitter post.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

“Tekashi Manager hit me up and ask me was interested in doin a song with his client,” writes Benny. “What u think I said ?” He proceeds to share a poll, in which the options are as follows: “No” and “Fuck No,” the latter of which currently holds a commanding ninety-five percent lead. Though it may be baffling to imagine the mental gymnastics that Tekashi’s team must have undergone to even think Benny would entertain the notion, it’s certainly amusing to see The Butcher’s decisive response.

Between this and the recent revelation that 6ix9ine’s team had reached out to DJ Envy for a 4 AM check-in, it would appear that the rainbow rapper is seeking to mount a comeback by any means necessary. Unfortunately, he remains so disliked by his fellow rappers that one has to wonder if the Herculean task is even possible. In any case, it’s clear that Benny wants no part of any such tomfoolery, and you have to admire his blunt and amusing response to the surprising reach-out. Check it out for yourself below.