Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
26
0
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12269
1
Wiz Khalifa
1787
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Benny The Butcher Hilariously Denies 6ix9ine’s Song Request

Posted By on January 29, 2021

For whatever reason, 6ix9ine’s team thought it would be a good idea to reach out to Benny The Butcher for a collaboration.

In terms of the strangest what-if collaborations to ever possibly manifest in hip-hop, you’d have to guess that 6ix9ine and any member of Griselda would be among the least likely to occur. In fact, it’s fair to say that the Buffalo trifecta of Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher, who value qualities like loyalty and adherence to the code, stand firmly against everything Tekashi 6ix9ine appears to represent. And yet that didn’t stop the rapper’s team from attempting to arrange a collaboration with the Buffalo label, as Benny The Butcher revealed in a recent Twitter post.

Benny The Butcher

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

“Tekashi Manager hit me up and ask me was interested in doin a song with his client,” writes Benny. “What u think I said ?” He proceeds to share a poll, in which the options are as follows: “No” and “Fuck No,” the latter of which currently holds a commanding ninety-five percent lead. Though it may be baffling to imagine the mental gymnastics that Tekashi’s team must have undergone to even think Benny would entertain the notion, it’s certainly amusing to see The Butcher’s decisive response. 

Between this and the recent revelation that 6ix9ine’s team had reached out to DJ Envy for a 4 AM check-in, it would appear that the rainbow rapper is seeking to mount a comeback by any means necessary. Unfortunately, he remains so disliked by his fellow rappers that one has to wonder if the Herculean task is even possible. In any case, it’s clear that Benny wants no part of any such tomfoolery, and you have to admire his blunt and amusing response to the surprising reach-out. Check it out for yourself below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
26 525 2
0
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
26
0
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
93
0
Freddie Gibbs Spits Backseat Freestyle Over Madlib Beats
106
0
Jhené Aiko Stuns In A Seductive Black Sequin Two Piece
132
0
Trippie Redd’s New Album “Neon Shark” Fully Leaks: Report
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Bankroll Freddie Add It Up
119
0
2KBABY Rounds
79
0
Lil Durk Kanye Krazy
66
0
Jpegmafia FIX URSELF!
119
0
Nechie & Gunna Stackin It
106
0
Mario Judah & Tes X It's Time To Rock
159
0
Megan Thee Stallion Body (Joel Corry Remix)
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
185
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
132
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

King Von, Yelawolf, Saweetie & More: Gold & Platinum Round-Up
Playboi Carti Stars In Givenchy Campaign
Freddie Gibbs Spits Backseat Freestyle Over Madlib Beats