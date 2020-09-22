Rap Basement

Benny The Butcher & Hit-Boy Are Cooking Up

Posted By on September 22, 2020

With the hype surrounding his upcoming Hit-Boy produced album intensifying, Benny The Butcher reveals that he’s still putting in work.

Alas, the end of an era appears to be upon us. Following a triumphant ascension through the rap game, Griselda’s own Westside Gunn and Conway have already set their sights for the greener pastures of retirement. In fact, both lyricists appear to be set on closing their chapters by 2021, leaving a steady trail of albums as a last hurrah. And while their absence will be felt, Benny The Butcher is set to remain active for the foreseeable future.

Though he’s been the quietest Griselda rapper this year, it’s clear that his time is coming. The Butcher has been steadily putting in work on his upcoming album, which happens to be produced by none other than this year’s arguable production MVP, Hit-Boy. And while we have yet to receive a proper release date, it would appear that the pair are still crafting the project in the studio. 

Taking to Instagram, Benny shared a brief update alongside a photo of him and Hit-Boy trusting the process. “It’s a long story how I ended up in this studio workin on this album with @hitboy from that upstairs bedroom at 52 Montana ave,” captions Benny, prompting further hype for whatever he’s got cooking. On that note, The Butcher recently held it down on Conway The Machine’s From King To A God highlight “Spurs 3,” as well as two features on Armani Caesar’s The Liz album. 

Are you excited to hear the Hit-Boy-produced album from Benny The Butcher? Expect that one to come within a few months, as Griselda intends on closing out 2020 with a bang.

Via HNHH

