Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
649
1
Big Sean Detroit
516
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Benny The Butcher & Hit-Boy Get Lil Wayne Spitting In New Snippet

Posted By on September 30, 2020

Benny teased a song off his upcoming album with-Hit Boy, “Burden of Proof.”

Griselda drops are always a treat and it looks like we have another solid album to look forward to.

Benny the Butcher and Hit-Boy have been teasing their collaborative album Burden of Proof on Instagram and though they’ve yet to announce a specific release date, the project seems to be coming into fruition.

The two took to IG where they previewed a cut off the upcoming album that features a verse from Weezy at his finest.

“Wayne on some carter 2 wave,” Hit-Boy said on Instagram. 

“I’m higher than everyone but almighty,” Wayne can be heard rapping in the clip with his trademark humor and grandiosity. “I treat the white girl like a wifey, treat her like Aphrodite/Let a goddess satisfy me while I’m rolling the tightie.”

Even though everybody seems to be remembering how good Wayne can rap, it’s nice to have Weezy himself remind us from time to time.

It seems Hit-Boy has a knack for bringing the best out of artists, most recently bringing back the Nas that fans have been missing. If this Weezy verse is any indication, we can expect some big bars from Benny, who is surely not going to be outshone on his own track.

Are you looking forward to Burden of Proof? Let us know in the comments below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66 525 5
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79
0
Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”
79
0
YG Reveals “MY LIFE 4HUNNID” Tracklist: Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, & More
79
0
Conway Finds Inspiration In BET Lyricist Of The Year Omission
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rubberband OG Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Yungeen Ace Bout That Life (Remix)
93
0
Hudson Mohawke & Tiga Feat. Abra VSOD
93
0
Chuck Strangers Regular Season
53
0
Future Utopia Feat. Dave Children Of The Internet
93
0
Willie The Kid Feat. Action Bronson Cork Fee
66
0
Girl Talk & Bas Fallin'
93
0
Jimmy Edgar Feat. Danny Brown Get Up
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Dom Kennedy “Bootleg Cable” Video
106
0
The Lox “Gave It To Em” Video
106
0
Tory Lanez “Most High ” Video
79
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”