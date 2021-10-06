Benny The Butcher Is Working On A New Movie Featuring “Some Of Your Favorite Actors”

When Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher team up on any sort of Griselda project, they give us some of the hardest rap music we’ve heard in the decade. When Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher are on their solo waves, the spectrum of their offerings broadens immensely.

Gunn is into expensive art and high fashion, Conway spits with the ferocity of a whole pack of lions and gives us arguably the best raps out the eastside Buffalo collective and Benny does it all.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Always rocking designer and telling stories of his time in the streets and his time after the streets, Benny has veered out of the rap exclusive lane and has really focused on visual storytelling. Music videos remain the most common medium for this but, like with Boosie Badazz‘ recent film My Struggle, Benny has also gotten into movies.

Releasing Conflicted earlier this year, the Tana Talk rapper dove into the gritty Buffalo streets and turned his raps into a full-length movie. And according to the Butcher himself, there’s another full-length movie on the way.

In a Balenciaga all-over print sweater and his customary Roc Nation paper plane lid, Benny took some time while walking the BET Hip-Hop Awards red carpet to talk about his upcoming movie.

“I’m working on a new movie,” Benny told red carpet cameras. “It’s a movie that I wrote. I produced it. I got a couple of y’all favorite actors in it. About to start shooting real soon so we can get it out.”

Despite not revealing who those specific actors are, it seems that there are going to be some pretty big names in The Butcher’s upcoming movie. Conflicted saw the likes of Gunn and Michael Rapaport, who are already big names in their own regard, so it will be interesting to see who Benny tops those two with.

Few details about the new movie have been revealed but based on the subject matter of mostly everything Benny does, it is certainly within the realm of possibility that we will see some of our favorite actors transported into the Buffalo underworld and will get to see how they handle situations The Butcher saw in real life.

As Benny said, the film has yet to be shot, so it shouldn’t be expected that we’ll be seeing this new movie any time soon but we all know about the prolific Griselda work ethic so it wouldn’t be surprising to get some sort of glimpse at the project before too long. Either way, Benny’s revelation that he’s back working on movies is an exciting one and whenever more information surfaces, be sure to check back here for those updates.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments if you caught Benny’s last movie Conflicted and if you’ll be checking for this new film whenever it comes out.