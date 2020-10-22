Rap Basement

Benny The Butcher Joins Conway & Westside Gunn’s Times Square Takeover

Posted By on October 22, 2020

Benny The Butcher joins his Griselda family with an impressive “Burden Of Proof” billboard overlooking Times Square.

Though the year hasn’t wrapped up quite yet, it’s hard to argue that the Griselda trifecta has made a lasting impression. Westside Gunn’s Pray For Paris, Flygod Is An Awesome God 2, and Shady Records debut Who Made The Sunshine. Conway The Machine’s Lulu, No One Mourns The Wicked, and From King To A God. And most recently, Benny The Butcher‘s Burden Of Proofproduced in its entirety by Hit-Boy and featuring appearances from Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Rick Ross, and more.

 Benny The Butcher

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Not too shabby for a trio of Buffalo emcees, who initially set up to put their city on the map. And with Benny’s project already earning steady acclaim, it’s clear that he’s played a pivotal role in doing exactly that. If their takeover of the rap game wasn’t already abundantly clear, one need only look at Times Square for a first-hand glimpse at Griselda’s mighty presence.

With Westside Gunn’s Hitler Wears Hermes 7 and Conway’s From King To A God having already graced the big screens, the trilogy has officially been complete with the addition of Benny’s Burden Of ProofThe Butcher took to Instagram to share a picture of all three covers looming over the people of New York City. “The trifecta,” he captions — a simple yet effective confirmation of quiet dominance. Check out the Times Square billboard collection below, and show some love to the Griselda team in the comments below. Was one of their releases among your albums of the year?

Via HNHH

