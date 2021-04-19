Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2131
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
900
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Benny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join Forces

Posted By on April 19, 2021

Benny The Butcher and Lil Durk connected over the weekend, prompting many to hope for a future collaboration.

It’s always exciting when rappers with badass aliases connect, as it tends to sound like an epic comic-book crossover event. In this instance, we’re looking at a newly forged alliance between The Butcher and The Voice, as Griselda’s Benny and OTF’s Lil Durk linked up in Phoenix Arizona over the weekend. 

Lil Durk

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

While it’s unclear as to what the purpose of their meeting-of-the bosses was — the optimists among us will forever pray for studio endeavors, even without the slightest sign of recording equipment to be found — it’s still promising to see two of the game’s most exciting artists coming together. Though stylistically different in a variety of ways, with The Butcher calling back to grimy golden era rap while The Voice favors the melodic and sorrowful contemporary street sound, there’s a shared sense of authenticity that serves as a uniting factor.

Benny The Butcher

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Given that Benny only recently delivered his new album The Plugs I Met 2and Durk isn’t exactly far removed from dropping off his best-selling album The Voice, it’s unlikely that the pair are planning any new music just yet. Still, it’s not entirely uncommon to see link-ups of this nature ultimately lead to a collaboration in the near future, so don’t be surprised to see some new music from Benny and Durk in the near future. After all, the latter still has the Metro Boomin-produced No Auto Durk in the pipeline, so perhaps he’ll find some space for one of the best emcees in the game right now.

Check out The Butcher and The Voice together as allies below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132 525 10
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146 525 11
1

Recent Stories

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
132
1
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
146
1
Benny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join Forces
199
1
Conway The Machine & Jay-Z Link Up
119
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains Why He Took More Time In Prison To Help Rowdy Rebel
132
1
More News

Trending Songs

Young Stoner Life & Young Thug Feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Kayo Proud Of You
159
0
Taleban Dooda Chopstix
185
0
DreamDoll Collection Freestyle
582
0
Reese LAFLARE Feat. Vory Bandler Freestyle
132
0
Calboy All Night Long
172
0
Lil Poppa Feat. Toosii A.M. Flights
185
0
Laney Keyz Feat. Calboy What Love
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
543
1
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
384
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nas’ “Illmatic” Turns 27 Today
Rise & Grind: Erica Banks Talks Choosing Warner Records & Turning Down DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Label
Benny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join Forces