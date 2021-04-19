Benny The Butcher & Lil Durk Join Forces

It’s always exciting when rappers with badass aliases connect, as it tends to sound like an epic comic-book crossover event. In this instance, we’re looking at a newly forged alliance between The Butcher and The Voice, as Griselda’s Benny and OTF’s Lil Durk linked up in Phoenix Arizona over the weekend.

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

While it’s unclear as to what the purpose of their meeting-of-the bosses was — the optimists among us will forever pray for studio endeavors, even without the slightest sign of recording equipment to be found — it’s still promising to see two of the game’s most exciting artists coming together. Though stylistically different in a variety of ways, with The Butcher calling back to grimy golden era rap while The Voice favors the melodic and sorrowful contemporary street sound, there’s a shared sense of authenticity that serves as a uniting factor.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Given that Benny only recently delivered his new album The Plugs I Met 2, and Durk isn’t exactly far removed from dropping off his best-selling album The Voice, it’s unlikely that the pair are planning any new music just yet. Still, it’s not entirely uncommon to see link-ups of this nature ultimately lead to a collaboration in the near future, so don’t be surprised to see some new music from Benny and Durk in the near future. After all, the latter still has the Metro Boomin-produced No Auto Durk in the pipeline, so perhaps he’ll find some space for one of the best emcees in the game right now.

Check out The Butcher and The Voice together as allies below.