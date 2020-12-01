Benny The Butcher Opens Up About Shooting & Rick Ross Dinner Parties

Benny The Butcher has quickly become one of the rap game’s favorite emcees, with many of his fellow lyricists holding his pen in the highest regard. Therefore, after learning that he had been shot in a robbery during a trip to a Dallas Wal Mart, many rappers were quick to check in on the Butcher’s recovery. It wasn’t long before Benny was resting his injured leg at Rick Ross‘ sprawling estate, enjoying the finest dinner party experience Renzel had to offer. Now, he recently took a moment to catch up with the Joe Budden Podcast, who reached out for a quick update.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

“No more Wal-Mart for you, buddy,” advises Joe Budden, cutting straight to business. Benny laughs. “N**as told me I should start going to Target and shit.” When asked about how he’s been feeling these days, it’s clear that Benny has been keeping his spirits up. “It’s like I tell n***as, I really ain’t feel Famous until I got shot,” he reveals. “I been through the streets. I done took all kind of dope from n***as, I done did all shit to n***as, and they didn’t shoot me until I became a rapper. So I realize I’m in a different arena and I gotta play that way.”

It’s like I tell n***as, I really ain’t feel Famous until I got shot. I been through the streets. I done took all kind of dope from n***as, I done did all shit to n***as, and they didn’t shoot me until I became a rapper. So I realize I’m in a different arena and I gotta play that way.

“I see myself as one thing and the world see me as a different thing,” he continues. “Ain’t no manual for this shit.” When Budden asks if the shooting affected Benny on a mental level, the Butcher affirms. “Yes it do,” he states. “It make you become somebody you don’t want to be. Shit crazy. But fuck all that, I’m in good spirits.” When Budden inquires about the recent dinner parties at the Renzel estate, Benny keeps it low key. “We just chillin’ man. That’s the biggest house I’ve ever been in. We in that motherfucker eating and smoking and kicking it.”

Mal takes a moment to ask Benny about Young Thug’s recent Andre 3000 dismissal, prompting a thoughtful response from The Butcher. “I learned something that day,” he states. “Our heroes are not everybody else’s heroes. He obviously was inspired by other dudes and it went well for him. Our heroes are not everybody else’s heroes.”

Check out the full conversation below, and be sure to show some love to Benny The Butcher in the comments section below. For more from the self-declared “Forefather Of Butchery,” check out “Benny The Butcher Talks Timeless Rap, Throws His Hat In The Ring With “Burden Of Proof” right here.