Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Snapchat Filter Morphs NBA YoungBoy Into Tupac: Twitter Reacts
132
0
Phife Dawg, Busta Rhymes, & Redman Collab Dropping At Midnight
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12917
1
Wiz Khalifa
2131
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Benny The Butcher Promises Next Album Is A Classic

Posted By on February 11, 2021

Benny The Butcher promises that “The Plugs I Met 2,” a sequel to his acclaimed project, will be another classic.

There’s probably a case to be made that the Griselda camp has already delivered at least one classic album, though that should be left to the hip-hop purists to debate. Of course, between Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher, there is certainly enough material befitting of the classic title, given how dominant their run has been over the past few years. And it’s not set to slow down anytime soon — not with Benny gearing up to launch his new album The Plugs I Met 2. 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Today, The Butcher shared a promising update from his balcony in Miami, teasing that his next body of work was about to be a big one. “Plugs 2 on the way,” he confirms. “Everytime I come to Miami it’s right before I drop a crazy project. Never question what I do. Four years straight, three classics, about to be four. Put some respect on my shit, this is what I do. Big BSF. Big Griselda. Plugs 2, Harry Fraud what up?”

Few can argue that Benny hasn’t earned the right to be confident in what he brings to the table, having easily solidified himself as one of the game’s most consistent emcees. With The Plugs I Met 2 having been confirmed to be arriving in full on March 19th, be sure to keep an eye out for further glimpses at guest appearances and artwork as they surface. Are you excited for a classic album from the Butcher?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Phife Dawg, Busta Rhymes, & Redman Collab Dropping At Midnight
79 525 6
0
Snapchat Filter Morphs NBA YoungBoy Into Tupac: Twitter Reacts
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Snapchat Filter Morphs NBA YoungBoy Into Tupac: Twitter Reacts
132
0
Phife Dawg, Busta Rhymes, & Redman Collab Dropping At Midnight
79
0
Cardi B’s Sister Clears Up Saweetie Beef Rumors
132
0
Lil Durk Or Meek Mill? Twitter Debates Who’s The Bigger Artist
119
0
Eminem Shows Love To Tom Brady
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Muk Feat. Lil Baby & YXNG K.A. Living Life
66
0
Rileyy Lanez When I See You (Lamont's Song)
172
0
Bad Meets Evil Welcome 2 Hell
79
0
Smokepurpp Prom Queen
93
0
Young Drummer Boy Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Quit Playin
172
0
Sada Baby & OG Louie The XIII No Help
146
0
Trippie Redd Buzz
304
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pooh Shiesty “See Red” Video
79
0
Asshole
93
0
Asian Doll “Nunnadet Sh*t” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Snapchat Filter Morphs NBA YoungBoy Into Tupac: Twitter Reacts
Phife Dawg, Busta Rhymes, & Redman Collab Dropping At Midnight
Cardi B’s Sister Clears Up Saweetie Beef Rumors