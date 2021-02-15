Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

RiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A Duel
93
0
Tiny Addresses Social Media Absence: “We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13023
1
Wiz Khalifa
2197
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Benny The Butcher Reacts To 6ix9ine & Meek Mill Drama

Posted By on February 15, 2021

Suffice it to say, Benny The Butcher was not impressed with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s recent antics, nor with those praising the notorious rapper.

Benny The Butcher has been praised for many qualities, both regarding his musical repertoire and his character. Having made no secret of his own history on the streets of Buffalo, it’s evident that The Butcher values loyalty and adherence to a general moral code.

Benny The Butcher

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

As such, he hasn’t been averse to voicing his disdain for Tekashi 6ix9ine, the rainbow-haired rapper who drew the rap game’s ire for snitching in a highly-publicized RICO case. Especially after 6ix9ine seemed to embrace the informant reputation, while at the same time behaving in exactly the same abrasive and confrontational manner. It’s no wonder The Butcher had thoughts on 6ix9ine’s recent run-in with Meek Mill, which found both rappers exchanging heated words and on Meek’s end, loogies. 

Though some like Wack 100 have criticized Meek for allowing 6ix9ine to openly disrespect him without consequence, it’s clear that Benny The Butcher interpreted the events differently. In fact, he suggested that Tekashi was living up to his reputation and actively attempting to tempt Meek Mill into breaking the law, a decision that could prove severe for the Roc Nation rapper. “The snitch rapper tryna get ni**as caught up and y’all think it’s cool,” writes Benny, on his Twitter page. “I’d never trick myself out the streets to prove I’m gangster to the internet.”

It’s not the first time Benny The Butcher addressed 6ix9ine, having taken to Twitter to reveal that 6ix9ine’s team had reached out for a collaboration; unsurprisingly, he declined. It should be noted that 6ix9ine’s teamed denied the exchange ever happened. Either way, it’s unlikely that The Butcher will ever hold Tekashi in high regard — check out his take on the Meek Mill situation below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

RiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A Duel
93 525 7
0
Tiny Addresses Social Media Absence: “We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t”
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

RiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A Duel
93
0
Tiny Addresses Social Media Absence: “We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t”
159
0
Southside Claims Only 5 Rappers Are Worthy Of His Beats
106
1
Jay Rock Has Returned To The Studio
119
0
Benny The Butcher Reacts To 6ix9ine & Meek Mill Drama
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Megan Thee Stallion Southside Forever Freestyle
79
0
Big L Put It On
106
0
Kalan.FrFr Feat. Mozzy No Love
93
0
Yelawolf & Caskey Feat. DJ Paul Open
132
1
Mario Luxury Love
199
0
Joey Trap Brace
119
0
Casanova Feat. Jacquees Don't Wanna
424
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
185
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
212
0
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

RiFF RAFF Challenges 6ix9ine To A Duel
Tiny Addresses Social Media Absence: “We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t”
Southside Claims Only 5 Rappers Are Worthy Of His Beats