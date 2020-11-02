Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1204
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1085
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Benny The Butcher Reflects On Being A “Nerd” In School

Posted By on November 2, 2020

During a Sway In The Morning convo, Benny The Butcher fondly reminisces about his school days, revealing his heritage as a proud “nerd.”

Benny The Butcher is still reeling from the success of Burden Of Proofan album that has been earning praise as an album of the year contender. Today, the Griselda lyricist hit up Sway In The Morning to chop it up with the gang, opening up about some of his influences — both on the lyrical level and beyond.
 Benny The Butcher

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

“Definitely Rakim,” reveals Benny. “Nas. Jay. But early? I remember getting it from Westside Gunn — a Father MC tape — I remember me getting that tape and liking his delivery. It kinda reminded me of Big Daddy Kane. He was very influential to me. I don’t hear many people mention that name, but Father MC, man. I remember that tape.” 

And while much has been rightly celebrated about Benny’s prowess as a lyricist, The Butcher reveals that his pen game extends beyond the world of hip-hop. Taking things back to the school years, he reveals that he was quite the academic in actuality, taking pride in his good grades and literary prowess. “I definitely read a lot in school, and even more in prison,” he reflects. “I always was good, even in my times of being bad as hell in school. I always used to get good grades in school period. Especially English, writing, and literature. I’m a good essay writer, I know how to write. I was just good at it.” 

He proceeds to share a memory of a parent-teacher conference he attended with his aunt, where he believed some of his misbehavior would be the focal point. “My literature teacher told her he’s a joy to have in my class,” reflects Benny. “I love to pick him to read.’ I remember her telling my aunt ‘I wish I could have him read the whole book, but I be having to give other students the chance to read.’ I was like, ‘oh shit, I’m not as bad as I thought, I’m really a nerd in this muthafucka!” 

“You probably the King of the Nerds if you a nerd,” marvels Sway, sparking a laugh from the gang. Clearly, the encouragement from a good teacher can have a lasting impression on somebody, and it’s nice to see that Benny The Butcher still takes pride in his academic achievements. Check out the full interview below (nerd talk transpires near the conclusion), and be sure to catch up with our own interview with The Butcher right here

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40 525 3
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93
0
Lloyd Banks Ponders The GOAT Criteria
119
0
Lil Durk, It’s Time To Go Pop
185
0
Lil Nas X Slams Dave East For Homophobic Comments About His Nicki Minaj Costume
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Wayne Tha Block Is Hot
132
0
Busta Rhymes Blowing The Speakers
185
0
NLE Choppa Love Tonight
79
0
Sheek Louch Feat. Joell Ortiz Still New York Shit
172
0
TisaKorean Feat. Father & YehMe2 Rocky Road
106
0
Dizzee Rascal Fire In The Booth Freestyle
132
0
THEMXXNLIGHT Ash Ketchum
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
79
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
199
1
Internet Money Showcase Their Sprawling Mansion On HNHH’s “How I’m Living”
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
Lloyd Banks Ponders The GOAT Criteria