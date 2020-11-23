Rap Basement

Benny The Butcher Reflects On Life-Changing Album

Posted By on November 23, 2020

With this turbulent year nearing an end, Benny The Butcher takes a moment to reflect on the life-changing importance of “Tana Talk 3.”

Benny The Butcher‘s year has been a roller coaster of sorts. On one hand, he delivered an incredible album in Burden Of Proofa Hit-Boy produced effort that served to elevate him quite effectively into the big leagues. On the other, he saw his live touring schedule ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. His close friend and mentor DJ Shay passed away in August, leaving an unfillable void in the Griselda camp. And most recently, he ended up suffering a gunshot wound to the leg during a robbery in Texas

Benny The Butcher

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Yet even amidst the pain and turmoil, Benny remains intent on staying focused and examining the bigger picture. While he currently kicks back and recovers from his sidelining injury, the lyricist took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt reflection on a major turning point in his career. As it happens, Benny believes that Tana Talk 3 was a major catalyst for his life-changing success, and he made sure to single it out accordingly. 

“2 year anniversary of the Album that changed my life,” he captions, alongside the album cover. “TANA TALK 3 since then I made a couple million and a few enemies life is different but I’m still ni*ga 3 classics 3 yrs in a row thanks to @daringer_ @alanthechemist @westsidegunn @whoisconway @djshaybsf @griseldarecords @blacksopranofamilyrecords. look what we started and it can’t be duplicated either.”

Considering the vast impact the Griselda team have had on the game of late, it’s hard to deny that Benny The Butcher played a pivotal role in bringing the movement to the masses. And for many, himself included, Tana Talk 3 played a major role in establishing his presence. Check out The Butcher’s message below, and sound off with your favorite tracks off the album — available right here if you need a refresher.  

Via HNHH

