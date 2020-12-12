Benny The Butcher Reveals His Foot Doesn’t Work After Shooting

Rappers have been getting shot at alarming rates this year. Unfortunately, many of them have resulted in fatalities, such as the case with Mo3 and King Von. Thankfully, others, like Boosie Badazz, are recovering. During the same week that MO3 was fatally killed and Boosie was shot, Benny The Butcher was also hospitalized after being struck in the leg with a bullet.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Benny has offered some promising insight into his recovery over the past few weeks. He was spotted with Westside Gunn after the incident and was recently kicking it with Rick Ross over dinner. During an Instagram Live, the rapper revealed that he is doing well and his leg is recovering but his right foot isn’t functional.

“You know me, my shit is good. My shit copacetic. My shit don’t work,” he said while reaching to his right foot. “Let n***as know, my shit don’t work. My foot don’t work. My leg is healed…. I hate saying that shit but I know some people wanna know,” he added before praising Boldy James and 38 Spesh’s latest project.

Benny hasn’t been quiet about the shooting, either. After chopping it up with Joe Budden earlier this week, he came through with his latest offering, “3:30 In Houston” where he addressed the shooting in full from the comfort of his wheelchair. “Rolls Royce truck, they said we stood out/ Only mistake I ain’t have a lookout,” he raps on the hook. “Quarter in jewels, shoppin’ at Walmart/ Take me out the hood but can’t take the hood out.”

Peep his new record below.