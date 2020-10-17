Benny The Butcher Says Artists Use Breonna Taylor’s Name For Clout

Hip Hop fans have been streaming Burden of Proof non-stop since Benny The Butcher released his Hit-Boy-produced project at the stroke of midnight. The Griselda rapper delivered his first solo project since Summer 2019, and it’s a labor of love that got Benny back into street-beast mode. The rapper dropped by the L.A. Leakers show on Los Angeles’s Power 106 radio station to discuss the rawness of his new album and during the chat, Benny mentioned that he’s an authentic artist who doesn’t need gimmicks to impact the culture.

“You’re never gonna hear Benny on no record speaking…just trying to clout chase just because of the Black Lives Matter movement going on,” Benny The Butcher said. “I’m not never gon’ make a Black Lives Matter song. Not saying that other rappers shouldn’t. That’s just not how I speak to my people. I speak to my people in a different way.” The hosts noted that Benny, himself, is a “representation of Black Lives Matter” so he doesn’t need to express that in the same way as other artists.

“A lot of times with all of this going on with the social media, everything is so visual,” Benny added. “Fans want people to speak on certain things just because. But me, I’m a doer, so I don’t feel comfortable, or I don’t even like how a lot of these guys, they say Breonna Taylor name but they’re not directly involved.”

L.A. Leakers stated that many artists tweet a little something and that’s enough for them. “The public makes them believe that,” said Benny. “The public is so hungry for a celebrity’s attention. It’s almost like the public settles for that… Knowing you could do so much more if you really wanted to do something, it would be bigger than a tweet.”

Benny went on to say—using the Breonna Taylor case as an example—that the shooting “is a real situation,” so it’s unknown how Taylor’s family feels about seeing her face plastered everywhere. “I don’t want to disrespect the family.” Listen to Benny The Butcher on Power 106 below.