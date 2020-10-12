Benny The Butcher Shares “Burden Of Proof” Cover & Release Date

Though the Griselda roster runs the risk of thinning come 2021, unlike Conway and Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher has yet to foreshadow his own retirement. In fact, he’s currently in the midst of preparing for his official debut album Burden Of Proof, executive produced by Hit-Boy and sure to boast a slew of impressive guest appearances. Case in point, we’ve already seen lead single “Timeless” arrive last Friday, complete with verses from both Lil Wayne and Big Sean.

Now, Benny has taken to social media to confirm the release date of his upcoming project, and it’s coming out sooner than initially expected. “I made my presence felt in this rap shit to do tht,” he captions, unveiling the simple but effective album cover. “I had to make the moves they didn’t want me to make and learn the shit they didn’t want me to know This one feel like a celebration for street ni*gas… Buffalo I got us we goin up a level BURDEN OF PROOF 10-16.”

Expect Benny to share the complete tracklist later this week, and if his past work (and standing among fellow lyricists) is any indication, don’t be surprised to see some serious heavy-hitters scattered throughout. And while he’s already proven himself time and again, it should certainly be interesting to see how Benny fares on his biggest project yet — do you think Burden Of Proof has the potential to be one of the year’s best efforts?