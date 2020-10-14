Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
53
0
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
53
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Big Sean Detroit
913
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Benny The Butcher Shares “Burden Of Proof” Tracklist

Posted By on October 14, 2020

Benny The Butcher drops the tracklist for his new album “Burden Of Proof” with features from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Westside Gunn, and more.

Griselda’s dominant run at the top continues this week with Benny The Butcher‘s upcoming Hit-Boy-produced album Burden Of Proof, which drops on Friday.

The label has prided itself on a barrage of releases in 2020. Despite them releasing so much new music this year, the Buffalo-based collective has also come through with some of the best drops, combining quality with quantity. 

We’re fresh off the release of Westside Gunn’s new album Who Made The Sunshine, and we’re still keeping Conway The Machine’s From King To A God on repeat, but Benny The Butcher is ready to take over with what he considers the most-anticipated album of the year.

“One day they doubt you and the next day you got The Most Anticipated album of 2020,” wrote Benny on social media, revealing the tracklist for Burden Of Proof.

Unfortunately for some fans that have been looking forward to the heavily-teased song from Benny and Drake, that does not appear to be included on this one but there’s plenty of other tracks dropping that may pique your interest. Features include Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and more. Production was handled by Hit-Boy, who continues his historic run.

This one has us excited for the end of the week. Will you be tuning in?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
53 525 4
0
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
53
0
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
53
0
Benny The Butcher Shares “Burden Of Proof” Tracklist
132
0
Juicy J Offers Ariana Grande A Beat For Her New Album
79
0
Ty Dolla $ign Changes New Album Title
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Toosii Met In LA
66
0
Soulja Boy Stove
132
0
Young Nudy Never
146
0
Dr. Dre Feat. Ice Cube Natural Born Killaz
106
0
Madeintyo Feat. Chance The Rapper & Smino BET Uncut
172
0
Kelly Rowland Crazy
172
0
TM88 & Rich The Kid Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz & Southside Breakin' U Off
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pop Smoke Feat. King Combs & Calboy “Diana (Remix)” Video
119
0
Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
172
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
Benny The Butcher Shares “Burden Of Proof” Tracklist