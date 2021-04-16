Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
2065
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
821
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over

Posted By on April 16, 2021

The father-daughter duo’s relationship has been shakey, but it looks like things are back on solid ground.

There have been repeated messy moments on social media between Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray, but things may be back on track. Recently, Coi took to Twitter to share that she loves her father no matter what they go through, and this was a welcomed message by her fans considering their past. The father-daughter duo had a back-and-forth online where the rapper called out her dad and the reality star responded by saying he’s never felt so disrespected. 

Benzino addressed Leray’s recent declaration of love, and surprisingly, it wasn’t appreciated. He believed that his daughter’s message wasn’t sincere because she hadn’t contacted him privately, but a new series of screenshots shots that they’ve mended fences.

Benzino, Coi Leray, Fight
Amy Sussman / Stringer / Getty Images

“I have one daughter on this earth and I love her dearly,” Benzino wrote in a caption to a screenshot of his DM conversation with Leray. “All this drama is over now, please respect that and move on.” Elsewhere he added, “Love you more CC and I’m sorry, if you felt  wasn’t there when you needed me I should’ve been and I truly apologize, no excuses [red heart emoji].”

He finished his latter message with the hashtag “#nomoreparties.” Check out the posts below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66 525 5
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
66
0
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
146
0
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over
172
1
The TikTok Music Takeover
199
0
DMX To Receive Public Memorial At Barclay’s Center
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

cupcakKe Mosh Pit
66
0
EST Gee Lick Back
106
0
The WRLDFMS Tony Williams Feat. Wale Everybody Knows
251
0
K Camp Feat. PnB Rock Life Has Changed
93
0
$UICIDEBOY$ New Profile Pic
132
0
Saweetie Feat. Drakeo The Ruler Risky
132
0
iann dior Feat. Trippie Redd shots in the dark
225
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Lil Durk “Movie” Video
291
0
Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Mulatto “Go Crazy (Remix)” Video
159
0
Russ “Bankrupt” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brandy Details Fangirling For Nicki Minaj: “I Lost It When I Saw Her”
Melii Explains Why She Has Decided To “Give Up All My Rights To My Music”
Benzino Expresses Love For Coi Leray, Says Feud Is Over