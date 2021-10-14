Berner Reveals He Has Cancer

Rapper Berner has revealed that he’s fighting cancer. The Taylor Gang member broke the news in a tweet to his fans on Thursday morning.

“I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love and support, it really helped more then you can imagine and gave me the energy and motivation needed to stay Positive in this fight,” he wrote. “I am ready to karate kick cancer in the dick, I’m so glad i am not doing this alone!”

Berner is well-known for his affiliation with Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang. He’s also a major name in the cannabis industry, founding his company Cookies, which is huge in Los Angeles. This year, Berner released his latest album Paulie Cicero, which featured guests including Mozzy, Coi Leray, R-Mean, and more.



Steve Jennings/Getty Images

As he fights cancer, Berner is receiving all kinds of supportive messages from some of the greats in music, including Rick Ross, Juicy J, Memphis Bleek, and more.

We will keep you updated as Berner shares more information about his fight against cancer. We’re sending him and his loved ones positivity. You’ve got this, Bern!

