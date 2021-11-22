Rap Basement

Berner Unveils “Gotti” Tracklist Ft. Nas, Rick Ross, Future & More

Posted By on November 22, 2021

Berner shared the “GOTTI” tracklist with a stacked list of features.

Berner’s earned recognition from his peers as the founder of the Cookies brand but he earned their respect with his skills as an MC. Over the years, he’s proved that he can truly out-hustle the best of them. Between the launch of multiple cannabis strains and unloading numerous projects each year, the rapper is currently preparing for what could be his biggest album to date, Gotti. He recently shared the Future-assisted single, “Draped Up.” Now, he’s offered a glimpse into the full tracklist.

 
 Leon Bennett/Getty Images 

With access to practically every rapper in the game, Berner utilized his resources to the fullest for the GOTTI tracklist. Along with Future, he’s enlisted names like Ty Dolla $ign, Nas, Jadakiss, and of course, Wiz Khalifa, among others, for the project. Two songs, specifically, are stacked with features. Berner enlisted Rick Ross, Nas, Jadakiss, and Kevin McCossom for “Too Many Goats.” Then there’s “Pound For Pound” ft. Mozzy, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and Styles P.

Peep the full tracklist below.

  1. Untouchable (Intro)
  2. Draped Up (ft. Future)
  3. 1st 48 (ft. Cozmo)
  4. Silence
  5. Too Many Goats (ft. Rick Ross, Nas, Jadakiss & Kevin McCossom)
  6. Lonely At The Top (ft. Rod Wave)
  7. Legacy
  8. Pound for Pound (ft. Mozzy, Conway the Machine, Styles P & Benny the Butcher)
  9. Slow Down (ft. Ty Dolla Sign)
  10. Zoning (ft. Ryn Nicole)
  11. Morals (Interlude)
  12. Bucket List (ft. Cosmo)
  13. Next Level (ft. Millyz)
  14. Big Chain (ft. Wiz Khalifa)
  15. Running Numbers (ft. Cosmo)
  16. Pac Vibes (ft. Cozmo)
  17. Side Tracked
  18. Karma (ft. Janelle Marie & Madeline Lauer)
  19. Above The Law (Outro)

 


Via HNHH

