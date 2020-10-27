BET Hip-Hop Awards Are Tonight: All The Details

One of the only awards shows that centers on hip-hop and remains authentically connected to the culture is taking place tonight.

Announcing the nominations for the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards several weeks ago, it was revealed that DaBaby and Roddy Ricch were leading the fray, being up for twelve and eleven prizes respectively. In addition to the awards that will be handed out, we can expect performances from some of the greatest artists out today, including cyphers from respected emcees, and more.

Basically, tonight will be a celebration of hip-hop.

Considering you’re all reading this right now, you’re likely wondering what will be happening tonight. Well, in terms of performances, BET has a wide slate of guests tapped for the show. Big Sean and Jhené Aiko will be hitting the stage, and so will 2 Chainz, Mulatto, the City Girls, and more. On the lineup for the cypher are Flo Milli, Rapsody, Polo G, Jack Harlow, Buddy, Brandy, H.E.R., Teyana Taylor, Flawless Real Talk, and others.

The BET Hip-Hop Awards are taking place at 9 PM EST. HotNewHipHop is also in the running for the Best Hip-Hop Platform award, so you can guarantee that we’ll be watching with you.

