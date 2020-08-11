Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Beyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching “Black Is King”
79
0
Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Team Member
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
913
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
768
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Beyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching “Black Is King”

Posted By on August 11, 2020

Beyoncé gave a young fan the surprise of a lifetime with a phone call to the brown skin girl that went viral for a video of her crying while watching the beauty of “BLACK IS KING.”

Many tears of joy were shed when Beyoncé dropped her musical film BLACK IS KING on Disney+ a little over a week ago, but none were as touching as the young girl who went viral for crying at how beautiful the whole thing was. Being the amazing person that she is, Queen Bey went a step further to let the girl know just how much she appreciated the raw emotion in reaction to her latest work of art.

Beyoncé calls young fan brown skin girl Viral Crying Black Is King
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On surface level, BLACK IS KING is essentially a long-form music video created as a video anthology companion to Beyoncé’s 2019 compilation album The Lion King: The Gift. However, the film on a deeper note touches on the greatness of Blackness and the strong values that many people of color should possess as they navigate through a life oftentimes filled with prejudice and racism. The girl in the video clearly felt this message strongly, so for Bey to recognize that and feel a need to reach out is truly heartwarming to say the least.

A family member of the young fan confirmed the call from Beyoncé via social media, which was then shared by the Lemonade singer’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson with a bit more backstory. “I posted A little girl crying soo hard after seeing Black Is King and saying it was so beautiful,” Ms. Tina wrote, further adding, “Beyonce called her and talked to her ! She was so happy!!!!!! This movie of videos , especially “Brown Skin Girl”touched so many girls , and women as well!!’! I was so happy she thought to call her in Africa without me asking her.”

Peep the sweet video below, and go watch BLACK IS KING on Disney+ if you haven’t seen it yet or just want to rewatch for the umpteenth time. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Team Member
146 525 11
0
Trina Trends After Cardi B Uses Her To Defend “WAP” Raunchiness
225 525 17
0

Recent Stories

Beyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching “Black Is King”
79
0
Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Team Member
146
0
Trina Trends After Cardi B Uses Her To Defend “WAP” Raunchiness
225
0
J. Cole NBA Try-Out Earns Criticism From Danny Green’s Brother
172
0
2020 XXL Freshman Reactions: Don Toliver Snubbed, Jack Harlow & Fivio Foreign Criticized
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Twelve'len LIARS [ACT I]
106
0
Safaree Samuels B.A.D (Big A** D*ck)
424
0
Vic Mensa Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell No More Teardrops
172
0
Sadistik Feat. Mick Jenkins Zodiac
212
0
Cookiee Kawaii Vibe (If I Back It Up)
331
0
SoloSam Feat. Michael Christmas HOTBOX
132
0
Kyle Dion That Don't Mean A Thing
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Juice WRLD & The Weeknd “Smile” Video
132
0
Lil Yachty & Future “Pardon Me” Video
146
0
42 Dugg “Big 4’s” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Beyoncé Calls Young Girl Who Went Viral For Crying While Watching “Black Is King”
Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Team Member
Trina Trends After Cardi B Uses Her To Defend “WAP” Raunchiness