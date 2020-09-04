Rap Basement

Beyoncé Celebrates 39th Birthday With $1M Donation To Black-Owned Small Businesses

Posted By on September 4, 2020

The Queen Bee makes a generous donation to celebrate her birthday.

While the record-shattering pop star is known in part for her concern for social awareness, eyes widened at the announcement that singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter planned to donate another $1 million dollars to help black-owned small businesses. She happened to make this donation on her 39th birthday, today.

BeyGOOD announced on Instagram, “Proud to announce $1M in additional funds from Beyoncé to help Black-owned small businesses. Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP.”

In July, BeyGOOD collaborated with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in the founding of the Black Owned Small Business Impact Fund. 

The fund was designed to provide $10,000 grants to black-owned small businesses in need of monetary assistance in order to “help strengthen small businesses and ensure economic empowerment for black businesses.” An enrollment date or initial application window to seek one of these grants has not been announced, but once available can be found on the NAACP’s website. 

Bey’s increased generosity has expanded the fund’s capacity to assist business owners. This continues a trend of Knowles-Carter’s exceptional philanthropy, as she has spent the past several months advocating for justice for the likes of Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, as well as spearheading Global Citizen, an organization formed to end global poverty.

[via]
Via HNHH

