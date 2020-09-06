Rap Basement

Beyonce Donates An Additional $1M To Black Businesses Hit By The Pandemic

Posted By on September 6, 2020

The NAACP and BeyGOOD team up once again.

Beyonce continues to give back to the community. Bey and Jay are billionaires, and they have never been afraid to open their wallets to help those who are struggling. Bey will be donating an additional $1 million towards a fund for small, Black-owned businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second round of distributions that Beyonce has spearheaded. Through her group BeyGood, the multi-talented artist teamed up with the NAACP to create the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund. The first round of grants blessed 20 businesses with $10,000 in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Beyonce has been busy this year providing relief in several forms. Profits from the “Savage (Remix)” with Megan Thee Stallion were given to a nonprofit in their hometown of Houston. Twitter head Jack Dorsey and BeyGOOD also teamed up to donate $6 million in support of mental wellness in the Spring. It doesn’t end there. Bey and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, launched the #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Relief Campaign to help supply masks, gloves, testing kits, and household supplies to locals in Houston as well. Also, of course, Beyonce’s letter to Attorney General Daniel Cameron regarding the murder of Breonna Taylor was a big move.

Via HNHH

