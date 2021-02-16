Rap Basement

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR's Tiny Desk
66
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He's Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
Doc D Planetory Destruction
13036
2
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1337
4
Beyoncé Flaunts Her Curves In Red Leather MiniSkirt For Jay-Z Valentine’s Day Date

Posted By on February 16, 2021

The songstress shared shots of the sultry outfit she donned Valentine’s Day weekend.

Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Jay-Z, née Shawn Carter, have been the music industry’s most recognizable and powerful couple for a very long time. Worth a whopping $1 billion-plus combined, the couple still managed to take some time off their busy schedules to spend time with each other and their children. Beyoncé is currently working on the roll-out for her latest Ivy Park x Adidas line Icy Park, while Jay-Z has been busy at work building up his marijuana brand Monogram. Yet and still, the couple still celebrated the romantic holiday weekend together. 

The “Sorry” singer shared a graphic to her Instagram page prepping for a romantic lover’s day weekend with her long-time hubby Jay-Z set to the 2003 Outkast track “Happy Valentine’s Day.” Adding a simple heart-swarmed emoji, the notoriously private 24-time Grammy winner let fans in on her evening. She rocked a tight Alessandra Rich leather miniskirt flaunting the bootylicious curves that earned the word a spot in the Oxford Dictionary. Completed with a white top, and red sunglasses, heels, purse, and nails, Bey was clearly in the Valentine’s spirit.

She showed off her pedicure in a separate shot, including her matching “IV” tattoo with hubby Jay-Z. She shared a shot of the two of them dining at upscale Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and an additional shot of departing the restaurant. 

Although their union was slightly disrupted by Jay-Z’s infidelity that rocked their family, the pair seems to be happier than ever now. 

[via]
Via HNHH

