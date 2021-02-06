Rap Basement

Beyoncé Flexes In New Icy Park Collection Feat. Music From Melii

February 6, 2021

The Harlem artist took to Instagram to fangirl when Queen Bey tapped her song “Icey” for new Ivy Park promotional material.

For many artists, acknowledgment from Beyoncé for any type of musical work is nothing short of a big deal. A co-sign from Queen Bey means a co-sign from one of the most distinguished and accomplished musicians of the 21st century, earning all sorts of accolades in her career way too long to list. While she has taken a step back from the music landscape to tap back into her designing hand with her new Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration, she continues to exercise her musical influence, provoking a full fan-girl moment from Harlem artist Melii after featuring one of her songs in a new promotional ad for her new Icy Park line. 

The fitting track “Icey” featured in the promotional material for the forthcoming collection is from the earlier debut days of Harlem-bred artist Melii’s career. The track is included in the second half of the advertisement, which features the likes of Gucci Mane. Hailey Bieber, Kaash Paige, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray, Kyla Coleman, and Bey herself rocking ice-blue, white, and brown pieces from the new winter-toned collection. 

Clearly ecstatic, Melii penned in the caption, “M SPEECHLESS!!!!!!!!,” completed with tons of flame emojis and crying-faces. “YOOOOOOOOO ITS Beyoncé, ARE YOU DUMD,” she continued, using the popular New-York expression. She went on, “LIKE YOU CALM DOWN IMA TURN IT TF UP ! This is so MOTIVATIONAL SHE REALLY LET MY RECORD PLAY ! My first ever single ! ICEY.” 

“Icey” dropped back in 2018 and earned the newcomer heightened attention, gaining co-signs from the likes of Meek Mill and Dame Dash. 

Check out the full visual below for Bey’s new Icy Park line. 

