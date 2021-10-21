Beyonce Has New Song In Venus & Serena Williams’ Biopic “King Richard”

Beyonce‘s been quiet on the music scene for a while. The singer’s last album, Everything Is Love, released in 2018 was a collaborative effort with her rapper husband Jay-Z. Other most recent musical events for the Lemonade star include 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack and Homecoming: The Live Album, which accompanied her 2018 Coachella Netflix film.

Bey is finally back, with teasers of her latest single “Be Alive” featured on Will Smith’s King Richard, a biopic on the tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams from the perspective of their father, Richard.

The song, which Beyonce wrote for the film with songwriter and producer DIXSON, serves as the soundtrack for the film’s emotional final scene and plays as the closing credits for the movie’s end. During Jay-Z and Beyonce’s surprise appearance at the London Film Festival, the song also played at the King Richard premiere.

The song encapsulates the spirit of the film— Black strength: “I got all my sisters by my side,” Beyoncé sings in the track, “I couldn’t rub this Black off even if I tried.”

Beyonce has been teasing other musical works on the way. In August, the singer told Harper’s Bazaar that she spent much of the last 18 months working on her next solo album.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” Beyonce said. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.”

Stay tuned for more new music from the Queen B. Watch the new trailer above, and catch the film’s release on November 19.