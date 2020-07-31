Beyoncé Releases New Visual Album “Black Is King”

It’s New Music Friday and, as always, we’ve got some exciting drops on the docket. The biggest of them all happened to be from one of the living legends of our time, Beyoncé, who released her new visual album Black Is King.

For the last several months, the singer had been teasing the release of her new film, which is exclusive to Disney+. Once again revolutionizing the way artists release music — you’ll recall she somewhat started the trend of surprise releases — Black Is King is officially out now and people are raving about it and what it represents.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

A story told from the voices of present-day Black people, Black Is King follows a young African king who gets cast out from his family and is thrust into our unforgiving world. He ends up using the guidance of his ancestors and his childhood love to make it back to his family. Of course, the story is supplemented by new music from Beyoncé herself.

As of now, it’s currently only available on Disney+. If you’re not signed up to the platform, you might want to give it a shot, just like you did with TIDAL when Queen Bey dropped Lemonade a few years ago.

Let us know what you think of Black Is King.