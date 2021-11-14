Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1654
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1350
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Beyoncé, ROSALÍA & The Weeknd Lead The “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on November 14, 2021

Plus, more heat from Summer Walker’s “Still Over It.”

We’re practically halfway through November. In a matter of time, we’ll be diving into the holiday season and a much-needed break to spend time with family and friends. However, it also means that we’re inching towards the end of the year and there are a few artists who appear to be revving up for the release of new music, many of them A-listers that we haven’t heard from since the pandemic started. Most are likely waiting for 2022 to drop a new album but fortunately, some have offered a taste of what’s to come.

Beyoncé has surprisingly brought plenty of new music to fans in the years since Lemonade including her joint effort with Jay-Z, Everything Is Love. However, she’s also blessed fans with some solo music in the form of the Lion King soundtrack. Her latest release is another contribution to a soundtrack in support of King Richard. On Friday, she blessed fans with her latest single, “Be Alive.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has been on a heavy feature run. Following collabs with Kanye West, Swedish House Mafia, and Post Malone, he’s back with ROSALÍA for her latest single, “LA FAMA.”

Along with both Beyoncé and The Weeknd, we also highlighted even more music off of Summer Walker‘s new album, Still Over It

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159 525 12
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185
0
Lil Uzi Vert Throws Mic Into Crowd After Day N Vegas Set Is Cut Short
172
0
Kanye West & Beanie Sigel Reunite Following “Drink Champs” Interview
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rod Wave By Your Side
53
0
Tory Lanez Lady Of Namek
159
0
D Block Europe Feat. Offset Chrome Hearts
212
0
Jay Critch Headlines (CritchMix)
159
0
Kanye West Feat. Andre 3000 "Life Of The Party"
304
0
Kojey Radical Gangsta
265
1
M.I.A., M.I.A., M.I.A. & M.I.A. Babylon
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
119
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
304
0
Lil Wayne feat. Drake “She Will” Video
344
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap