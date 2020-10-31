Rap Basement

Beyoncé Says “New Goal” Is To “Slow Down”: “I Have Put Out Projects Nonstop”

Posted By on October 30, 2020

The beloved singer covers “British Vogue” and speaks on how her career has been filled with bouncing from one project to another.

The December 2020 issue of British Vogue has been blessed with not one, but three Beyoncé covers. The international superstar is celebrating the recent unveiling of her latest Ivy Park collection, so it only makes sense that her world domination remains documented in one of the globe’s leading fashion magazines. While fans of the mononymous singer were thrilled to see her pose for her cover feature, they weren’t happy to read that Beyoncé planned on slowing things down on the music front to focus on other areas of her life.

The singer spoke on how things have shifted for her in 2020. “It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” said Beyoncé. “I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life. I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects nonstop.”

“I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back,” she continued. “It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.” Check out her covers below.

[via][via]
Via HNHH

