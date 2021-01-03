Beyoncé Shares Unseen Footage Of Kids In New Year’s Video

Everything in moderation, right? That seems to be the approach for Jay-Z and Beyonce, who have opted to keep their kids out of the spotlight for the most part. Of course, Blue Ivy has been more involved in both her parent’s creative pieces as of late, however, we don’t see Blue, Rumi, or Sir anywhere near as much as many other celebrity children. For a New Years’ treat, Beyonce blessed the Beyhive with a 4-minute video filled with clips of the singer’s progress in 2020.

The video gives fans a glimpse at Rumi and Carter, with the former dancing to the “Savage Remix.” The twins can also be seen riding in a golf cart with their mother. The 4-minute video also highlights Beyonce’s Grammy nominations. She earned nine noms, without evening dropping an album in 2019. All of the noms come from the “Savage Remix,” Black Is King (the visuals), and the Black Lives Matter anthem “Black Parade.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeyonceÌ (@beyonce)

Shots of Beyonce‘s Ivy Park Collection, British Vogue Covers, and memorable speeches also highlight the video. All this love for 2020 after Bey gifted her family with diamond necklaces that with the meaning “fuck 2020.”