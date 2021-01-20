Rap Basement

Bhad Bhabie Goes On Twitter Rant About Constant Criticism: “Y’all Hating Asses”

Posted By on January 19, 2021

The 17-year-old star vents about being under scrutiny & turning her life around for the better.

She’s a notoriously controversial figure to emerge from the talk show circuit, but Bhad Bhabie has somehow created a lane for herself in the rap game. The 17-year-old’s infamy began on Dr. Phil after she was featured as an out of control child, but over the years, she’s become a multi-millionaire from her artistic endeavors and business partnerships, but no matter what moves she makes, Danielle Bregoli can’t escape her contentious comments and disreputable past.

Bhad Bhabie, Twitter, Dr. Phil
Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

Recently, the teen rap star vented about her frustrations with the ongoing criticism she receives about “Blackfishing,” saying that she understands why some entertainers take their own lives. “Y’all love to cancel ppl for the same sh*t y’all literally do,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “The only difference is the whole world aint looking for something to talk bad about y’all for y’all nit pick at celebrities but if someone did that sh*t to y’all it would b pissed.”

Elsewhere, she added, “Imagine getting told you want to b another race for being in the sun and having naturally curly hair or for doing a live while getting your makeup done and ppl screen shot you with your contour not blended yet or because lighting of a photo shoot made you appear darker… wtf.”

“I’m ranting bc the truth needs to b told I’m misunderstood COMPLETELY and I’m tired of it I’m boutta b 18 and I’ll b damned if I’m gonna go into my adulthood being talked down on by mfs who DONT KNOW SH*T ABOUT ME AND WHY I AM HOW TF I AM.” Read through her tweets below.

Bhad Bhabie, Twitter, Rant, Dr. Phil
Twitter
Bhad Bhabie, Twitter, Rant, Dr. Phil
Twitter
Bhad Bhabie, Twitter, Rant, Dr. Phil
Twitter

Via HNHH

