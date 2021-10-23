Bhad Bhabie Wants Young Thug Collab But Admits She’s “Scared To Ask”

Her career has been a rollercoaster as her teen years have been spent being one of the most recognizable memes in the world. Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, has been in the limelight for years. She rose to fame as the out-of-control teen on the Dr. Phil show, but now that she has crossed that legal adulthood threshold, Bregoli is hoping that the public will begin to see her in a new, more mature light.

However, the rapper and social media influencer has still been at odds with detractors, and often, you can find Bregoli on Livestream or in social media posts attempting to defend herself. Outside of her viral moments, the rapper is shifting her career and spoke about her challenges with Contrast magazine.



“Over the past few years, I’ve learned that you can’t let others control your creative freedom. Right now, I am releasing the type of music that reveals more of me rather than the image that someone else wanted to create of me,” she told the publication. Bregoli’s most recent single, “Miss Understood,” tackles the way she feels about the public’s perception of her.

“I wish that people didn’t think I am crazy and loud or all the other things people call me. Over the past few years, I have grown so much and I’ve worked hard to show people the real me. I want to show how much I have matured and grown. I am dedicated to improving myself and I will work daily to make myself better.”



As for what she has planned for the future, Bregoli hopes to release a full project soon and revealed which artist she wants to collaborate with. “Young Thug is my favorite artist and I have a couple of songs that I want him to write a verse on, but I get scared to ask and reach out sometimes. I hope to get in the studio with him someday and make hit singles.”

