BIA Claps Back At Critics Downing Her VMAs Look: “Y’all Look The Same”

It has been a busy few days and it is only Tuesday. Tonight (September 14), Fat Joe and Ja Rule have joined for Verzuz in Madison Square Garden, yesterday was the Met Gala, and the day prior was set aside for the MTV Video Music Awards. Chlöe gave her first performance of her new single “Have Mercy,” Normani and Teyana Taylor heated things up, and Jack Harlow joined Lil Nas X for a live rendition of their hit, “Industry Baby.”

Celebrities on the red carpet also were the talk of social media as they showed off their expensive looks, including “Whole Lotta Money” star BIA who strutted in a red dress. Critics jumped online to talk negatively about her looks, but she addressed them in a series of unbothered tweets.



“Respectfully I don’t care who doesn’t like my style,” the rapper tweeted. “Most of you don’t even have a style and that’s why so many of yall look the same.” She added, “I don’t need my ass & t*tties out in everything I wear to feel sexy, I always feel sexy. Let the ppl that do that, do it well and let me do me!!”

“Confidence…we love that,” BIA concluded. Check out a few shots of the rapper heating up the red carpet below.



