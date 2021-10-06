BIA Responds To BET Hip-Hop Awards Performance Criticism

Rising rap star BIA performed at the BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night, singing her songs “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” and “BIA BIA” with Lil Jon. Following her performance, for which BIA previously promised high energy, the rapper was criticized heavily on social media, with fans saying that her show was “dry” and not as entertaining as they expected.

Despite the criticism, BIA isn’t concerned about her status in the rap game, or her future as she continues to take over the world with viral songs. She sent off a couple of tweets on Wednesday morning, responding to everybody that vocally trashed her performance, telling them that she appreciates the feedback and will work on perfecting her craft.



“It’s giving I wish it was me lol,” started BIA, seemingly replying to all of the worked-up people in her comments. “One thing about me… I’m always gonna stay grateful, and perfect my craft. Thanks for the constructive criticism! I take it all in and come back harder next time.”

On the YouTube video of her performance, many of the comments called her set “boring.” “She has a lullaby voice,” said one person. “This looks like an open mic night performance,” criticized another.



BIA also shared a video from another recent performance, which looked much more lively than her set at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. The crowd was very clearly feeling her, and she told her followers, “come see me on tour.”

Watch BIA’s performance below, as well as her tweets about it underneath.