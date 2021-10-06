Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
2859
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1509
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

BIA Responds To BET Hip-Hop Awards Performance Criticism

Posted By on October 6, 2021

BIA responds to fans criticizing her performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Rising rap star BIA performed at the BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night, singing her songs “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” and “BIA BIA” with Lil Jon. Following her performance, for which BIA previously promised high energy, the rapper was criticized heavily on social media, with fans saying that her show was “dry” and not as entertaining as they expected.

Despite the criticism, BIA isn’t concerned about her status in the rap game, or her future as she continues to take over the world with viral songs. She sent off a couple of tweets on Wednesday morning, responding to everybody that vocally trashed her performance, telling them that she appreciates the feedback and will work on perfecting her craft.


Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

“It’s giving I wish it was me lol,” started BIA, seemingly replying to all of the worked-up people in her comments. “One thing about me… I’m always gonna stay grateful, and perfect my craft. Thanks for the constructive criticism! I take it all in and come back harder next time.”

On the YouTube video of her performance, many of the comments called her set “boring.” “She has a lullaby voice,” said one person. “This looks like an open mic night performance,” criticized another.


Leon Bennett/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images

BIA also shared a video from another recent performance, which looked much more lively than her set at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. The crowd was very clearly feeling her, and she told her followers, “come see me on tour.”

Watch BIA’s performance below, as well as her tweets about it underneath.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159 525 12
0
Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk
331
0
Jayda Cheaves Explains Awkward LL Cool J Encounter: “So Sorry, No Disrespect”
754
1
R. Kelly Receives Support After YouTube Removes Channels
860
1
More News

Trending Songs

SahBabii Switch
93
0
Lil Wayne Ya Dig
132
0
AxL Feat. JackBoy Motorbike
212
0
Luh Soldier Too Easy (Remix)
159
0
Grafh Feat. Sheek Louch & Ransom Valid
238
0
Seddy Hendrinx Poison
146
0
Beanz Pink Drink
172
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lakeyah Feat. MoneyBagg Yo “Check” Video
79
0
FaZe Kaysan Feat. Future & Lil Durk “Made A Way” Video
172
0
Meek Mill “Expensive Pain ” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk