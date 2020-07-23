Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Justin Bieber Announces Tour Dates For 2021
26
0
Big Boi Might Finally Get The Collaboration Of His Dreams
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
Boosie Badazz In House
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Big Boi Might Finally Get The Collaboration Of His Dreams

Posted By on July 23, 2020

With his Sleepy Brown collaboration album “The Big Sleepover” set to arrive in the near future, Big Boi teases his dream collaboration with Kate Bush.

Big Boi may be primarily known for his work with the legendary OutKast, but the emcee has built a seriously impressive repertoire as a solo artist. And while his next drop is technically a collaboration album with his longtime friend and creative partner Sleepy Brown, details about the upcoming release have been relatively scarce. Yet today, Yahoo dropped a profile piece on Sir Luscious, in which he provided the slightest hints about his next musical endeavor The Big Sleepover.

Big Boi

 Don Arnold/Getty Images

For one, he hinted that it may very well feature a collaboration with Kate Bush, a British singer who previously won Big Boi’s heart in a major way; in fact, the OutKast rapper loves Bush so much that he places her atop his favorite artist list, alongside Bob Marley and ahead of N.W.A. When asked whether a collaboration could be expected, Big Boi opted to remain secretive, albeit offering a laugh for good measure. “Stay tuned, stay tuned. Just stay tuned,” he teased. “I can’t even talk about it right now!”

He also reveals that the twelve song album will be “all-killer, no filler,” although the COVID-19 pandemic may have thwarted his desired release schedule. “We like to get out the campaign when it’s time to kind of move around and shake hands and kiss babies and really get out there and perform the music,” explains Big Boi. “Because that’s one of the best parts of doing it: creating in the studio for a year and a half, and then being able to see the reaction on people’s faces.”

Check out the full interview below, and sound off — would you be happy to see Big Boi secure the Kate Bush feature, a duet he previously named as his “dream collaboration?”

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Justin Bieber Announces Tour Dates For 2021
26 525 2
0
Ski Mask The Slump God Is Dropping New Song Tomorrow
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Justin Bieber Announces Tour Dates For 2021
26
0
Big Boi Might Finally Get The Collaboration Of His Dreams
119
0
Ski Mask The Slump God Is Dropping New Song Tomorrow
159
0
2 Chainz Spits Bars In Promising New Preview
132
0
DMX & Snoop Dogg’s Verzuz Freestyle Won The Night
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Casanova Feat. DMX Don't Play Games
119
0
DMX Feat. Sisqo What These Bitches Want
132
0
Jacquees & Chris Brown Put In Work
331
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. B-Real Vato
93
0
Famous Dex Feat. Fivio Foreign Couped Out
106
0
Jaden Cabin Fever
79
0
J. Cole Lion King On Ice
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Excitement
159
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
212
0
Wiz Khalifa “Still Wiz” Video
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Justin Bieber Announces Tour Dates For 2021
Big Boi Might Finally Get The Collaboration Of His Dreams
Ski Mask The Slump God Is Dropping New Song Tomorrow