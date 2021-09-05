Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Big Boi Praises Andre 3000 For “Life Of The Party” Verse: “Atta Boy”

Posted By on September 5, 2021

Big Boi shouted out Andre 3000 on Twitter, Sunday, for his verse from the leaked track, “Life of the Party.”

Big Boi gave a shoutout to his Outkast partner, Andre 3000, on Twitter, Sunday, following the leak of “Life of the Party.” The track features Andre and Kanye West and was originally intended to be included in West’s new album, Donda.

“Atta Boy #JediRapShit,” Big Boi captioned the clip.

Andre 3000, Big Boi
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The track was leaked by Drake, amidst his ongoing feud with West, on the SiriusXM show Sound 42, earlier this weekend.

Afterward, Andre released a statement explaining the track and why it didn’t make the final cut for Donda. The Outkast rapper says he didn’t realize that his verse had to be clean, and he refused to release a censored version.

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album,” he wrote. “I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss.”

He continued: “I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available.”

Via HNHH

