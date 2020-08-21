Rap Basement

Big Sean & 2 Chainz Collect Abundance Of New Plaques

Posted By on August 21, 2020

Looks like 2 Chainz and Big Sean will be adding a healthy number of gold and platinum plaques to their respective collections.

No strangers to success, “Mercy” collaborators Big Sean and 2 Chainz have officially added a fair number of gold and platinum plaques to their respective collections. The news arrives courtesy of the RIAA website, bringing Sean’s total to twenty-nine and 2 Chainz’ total to twenty-three.

Big Sean 2 Chainz

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

For Sean Don, who is gearing up to drop his Detroit 2 album, the tally reaches nine-strong. Dark Sky Paradise hit double platinum, “Bounce Back” hit quintuple platinum, and “Moves” hit double platinum; on the gold side, we’re looking at “I Do It,” “All Your Fault” with Kanye West, “Living Single” with Chance The Rapper, “Sacrifices” with MigosSingle Again,” and “Berzerk” with A$AP Ferg and Hit-Boy. Clearly, Sean’s music remains in high demand, and his fans have clearly made up for lost time by revisiting his many major tunes. Congratulations go out to the Detroit emcee, who continues to prove his commercial viability with another strong showing.

As for Tity Boi, who himself is due to drop off So Help Me God on September 25th, the haul comes in a pack of six. On the platinum side, we’re looking at the Drake-assisted “No Lie” hitting triple platinum, “4 AM” going double platinum, “I’m Different” going triple platinum, and “It’s A Vibe” doing the same. Gold-wise, Tity Boi adds “Riot” and the Lil Wayne-assisted “MFN Right.” Not too shabby for one of rap’s most consistent, and don’t expect these to be the last Tity hangs upon his wall.  

Via HNHH

